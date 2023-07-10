A Frederick man was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for rape.
A Frederick man was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for rape.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott L. Rolle sentenced Norris Bernard Ellis, 59, to life for first-degree rape. Ellis will be eligible for parole after 15 years.
Ellis was convicted of grabbing a woman as she was walking home in downtown Frederick in 2021 and raping her.
“What you put this young woman through is nothing short of appalling,” Rolle said to Ellis.
Rolle also sentenced Ellis to 25 years for first-degree assault to be served concurrently, or at the same time as the life sentence. Ellis will be eligible for parole after serving half of the first-degree assault sentence.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Ellis maintained his innocence. “I did not do this,” he said.
“I did not receive a fair trial,” he said, pledging that he would appeal.
Ellis was arrested in Nashville in July 2021, the Frederick Police Department previously said.
The initial charges were first-degree rape, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to charging documents.
A woman said she was walking home on July 4, 2021, when an unknown person grabbed her, according to charging documents.
She was raped and physically assaulted, she said, according to charging documents.
The victim was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for her injuries, and biological evidence was collected in an examination, charging documents said.
Police saw video footage of the attacker and the victim in the area, and later saw someone matching the attacker’s description at Home Depot on North McCain Drive, according to charging documents.
The person’s license plate was checked in a database, and the vehicle was found to be registered to Ellis, charging documents said.
Police obtained a warrant to obtain Ellis’ DNA, which matched what was collected, according to charging documents.
Ellis was found guilty of rape through a trial in May, online court records show.
“The defendant is essentially a serial rapist,” Tammy Leache, assistant state’s attorney and chief of the Special Victims Unit, said during the sentencing hearing.
Leache referenced a prior rape conviction for Ellis from the 1980s. “The facts of that case are truly frightening,” she said.
Ellis pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and kidnapping in 1983, according to online court records.
Ellis said in court that “equal justice was aborted” and referenced a 2018 incident in which a man appeared to take a baseball meant for a child at a Chicago Cubs game. Another fan later said the truth was not what it appeared to be.
Ellis said mob mentality can ignore the truth.
Society should pay attention to facts “and not ignore the truth based on how a person looks,” he said.
The victim also spoke in court.
“I was never in the wrong for walking home,” she said. “My life has moved on in the most positive and beautiful ways possible.”
An attorney for Ellis — James Peters, of Kurtz, Peters, and Associates — asked during the sentencing hearing to combine the charges of first-degree assault and first-degree rape, which Rolle denied.
Peters got the charge of second-degree assault merged with first-degree assault, he said in a phone interview after the sentencing.
Peters confirmed that his client would appeal but said he would not be the attorney handling the appeal, as appeals are not his area.
“Anybody who would commit this kind of crime is obviously not going to take responsibility,” Leache said, when asked about Ellis’s comments after sentencing.
Rolle called Ellis’ speech “pointing the finger at everybody else.”
“This court does not believe you are a safe person to have in our community,” Rolle said.
