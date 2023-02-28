A Frederick man who was shot by police after he allegedly fired a gun in his house was indicted Friday on assault charges, authorities said.
Kenneth Roy Keim, 62, shot a handgun in his home on Monocacy Ford Road on Jan. 23, charging documents say.
Frederick police said they entered the house when they heard gunfire. Sgt. Jeffrey Gunder shot Keim in the torso, wounding him, according to Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long.
Tuesday was the first time police had publicly identified Gunder.
Gunder has been on administrative duty since the incident, which means he can work but not respond to calls for service, Long said in an interview Tuesday.
Gunder will remain on administrative duty while Maryland State Police investigate the circumstances of the shooting, Long said. The investigation is standard procedure for when an officer fires their weapon, according to the agency’s guidelines.
Maryland State Police did not respond by Tuesday evening to an inquiry about the latest details of the investigation.
Frederick police have a statement and body camera footage ready to release to the public once state police complete the investigation, Long said.
Keim has been charged with five counts each of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, court documents say.
There was no attorney listed for Keim on Tuesday, online court records show.
At 12:34 a.m. Jan. 23, charging documents say, Frederick officers responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road after a man’s wife called police and said her husband was firing his gun in the house.
The woman told police in charging documents that Keim was intoxicated and has post-traumatic stress disorder. She said she was hiding in a bedroom closet while Keim was shooting a gun in the home and yelling.
At some point, the woman said, she heard a gunshot and felt a stinging sensation on her back, charging documents said.
Officers entered the home and found Keim on the stairway. Charging documents said Keim was holding a handgun.
Keim raised his handgun and pointed it at officers, charging documents said.
Officers ordered Keim to drop the gun, charging documents said, then Gunder shot Keim. There was no indication of how many times Keim was shot.
Keim was taken into custody, treated for his wounds and taken to a hospital.
Frederick police guidelines say an officer may only shoot their gun:
When it comes to deadly force on a fleeing felon, officers must have exhausted all reasonable means to catch or prevent escape of a felon; know the suspect is a felon or have probable cause to believe a felony has been committed; and believe the felon would use deadly force again if not immediately apprehended.
An officer must also take into consideration preventing injury to bystanders and give a reasonable warning of their intent. If a felon refuses to stop after a warning, an officer may consider using deadly force.
Finally, deadly force must have been used or threatened to be used while a felon is committing a crime.
Other times that officers may use deadly force with a gun is with a dangerous or badly injured animal, to call for assistance, or sound an alarm when there’s no other way to do so and during training under supervision.
After the incident, officers found a bullet hole in the bedroom door where the woman was hiding. The bullet had passed through the bedroom door, through the closet door, behind the woman’s back and into the adjacent bathroom, charging documents said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
