Monocacy Ford Road Shooting

A Frederick Police Department vehicle is parked in front of a home in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick in January as police investigated a shooting.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man who was shot by police after he allegedly fired a gun in his house was indicted Friday on assault charges, authorities said.

Kenneth Roy Keim, 62, shot a handgun in his home on Monocacy Ford Road on Jan. 23, charging documents say.

