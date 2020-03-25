A Maryland Court of Appeals judge has extended the partial closure of courts across the state from early April until May due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued her original order March 16 closing courts to most of the public and suspending all but a few types of functions and proceedings deemed necessary, such as bail review hearings and the intake of protective orders. Under the new order, announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon, Barbera extended the closure from April 3 until at least May 1, subject to further review from the judge.
Aside from the extension of the closure, all other aspects of the original order still apply, until and unless the judge orders any changes.
The current administrative order suspending foreclosures and evictions issued March 18 was also replaced by a new order extending the stay on foreclosures and evictions.
"Foreclosures of residential property, foreclosures of the right to redeem residential property sold in a tax sale, residential evictions, and executions on residential real property under levy or lien are stayed and [all] new or pending types of these actions will be accepted but not processed during this time," the press release reads in part.
