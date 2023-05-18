Mental Health Court
Mental Health Court graduates Roscoe Davis, left, and Beth Freytag, right, receive diplomas from Frederick County District Court Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. during a ceremony Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Two people graduated from Frederick County’s Mental Health Court on Wednesday, celebrating the completion of an intensive program for nonviolent offenders with mental disorders.

To be eligible for the program, people must be diagnosed with a mental illness and have committed lower-level crimes such as vandalism and disorderly conduct, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

