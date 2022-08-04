Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Monrovia man was ordered on Thursday to serve eight years on home detention for the death of his 6-month-old daughter, authorities say.

Jason Michael Colley, 42, entered an Alford plea on two counts of first-degree assault, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel