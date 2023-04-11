WASHINGTON — In the wake of a federal district court ruling revoking FDA approval for a major abortion drug, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is working with the state Department of Health to explore stockpiling the drug.

Last Friday, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a conservative federal judge in Texas, ruled that the FDA should withdraw approval for mifepristone. The abortion pill has been on the market for 23 years and the ruling, which takes effect on Friday, represents an unprecedented challenge to the FDA’s authority.

