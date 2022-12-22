Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

A Mount Airy woman on Tuesday was ordered to serve five years for involuntary manslaughter for the fentanyl-related death of her infant son in July 2020.

An autopsy by the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office in July 2021 found that Grayson Frazier, who was nearly 3 months old, died from fentanyl intoxication and ruled his death a homicide.

