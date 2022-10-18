A man was ordered on Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.
Charles Patrick Garzone, 46, of New Market, was accused of molesting a minor twice in August 2021, according to charging documents.
Garzone was charged with two counts each of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. In August, he entered a plea agreement that dropped all charges except one count of sex abuse of a minor. Under the plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to that charge.
Garzone will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Garzone’s attorney, Mary Drawbaugh, appealed to Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt to sentence Garzone below the guidelines or give him home detention, so he can continue with rehabilitative programs that he started in January 2020.
“He’s been trying to get better,” Drawbaugh said.
But Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Carpenter said that the abuse happened while Garzone was seeking treatment for an addiction. She said the addiction is part of what caused him to offend.
“The therapy is a result of being caught,” she said.
Drawbaugh and Carpenter did not have any comment after the sentencing.
Charles Garzone addressed Solt during the hearing. He said he was sorry for his actions and asked for mercy and grace from the court, so he could return to his family.
“I take full responsibility,” he said. “I am remorseful and regretful.”
Friends and family of Garzone attended to support him. They praised his character for seeking out help for his addiction on his own.
Garzone’s wife, Rebecca, was among those who spoke on his behalf. She said he was humbled and is repentant.
“Everyone is eager for him to come home,” she told Solt.
After a brief recess, Solt imposed her sentence of 25 years, suspending 15 years. After he is released prison, he will be on supervised probation for five years.
“Mr. Garzone, you are not a monster,” Solt said. “What you have done is a monstrous thing, but that does not make you a monster.”
She acknowledged that Garzone took steps to try to rehabilitate himself, but she said she was concerned that despite his efforts, he would not be able to control his addiction.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
