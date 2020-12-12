Darren Braun lost 60 percent of his hearing and developed short-term memory issues when he overdosed.
But after that turning point, he gained so much more.
Braun is a graduate of the Frederick County Drug Treatment Court — a program offered to nonviolent offenders in which they participate in substance abuse treatment, education, rehabilitative and vocational services, according to State's Attorney Charlie Smith.
Braun celebrated seven years sober on Oct. 31. Since his overdose, he has devoted himself to sharing his story with others in the hopes that they will find the strength to recover from addiction.
“I have been working extremely hard within the recovery community to pass on what has been given to me," he said at Friday night's Frederick County State's Attorney's Office virtual overdose and prevention vigil.
Braun's journey to recovery was not quick. His addiction started at a young age, and over the years he was arrested several times and in and out of different treatment programs. It wasn't until his late 30s that he stepped into drug treatment court. He'd been arrested in Frederick County for distribution of methamphetamine and was also in trouble for a car accident he said he caused outside Maryland.
Braun's mother was ill, and he didn't want to be away from her.
“I knew that if I went to jail, by the time I got out she would no longer be alive," Braun said.
So Braun entered drug treatment court and put all of his effort into the program. He followed every rule to the letter and also participated in a 12-step recovery program.
“Drug court worked for me because I worked for drug court," Braun said. “My addiction had taken me to a point where I knew that this was my last opportunity.”
He shed his old life, disassociating with those connected to his addiction. He even bought a new cell phone. Braun developed new relationships with people who supported and encouraged his recovery.
He felt the officials at drug court treated him with respect and kindness. When Braun's mother died, they released him so he could spend some time at home.
Now, with seven years of sobriety under his belt, he's speaking to others -- including those at Phoenix Recovery Academy in Frederick -- to encourage them to push forward, hoping to prevent fatal mistakes.
But while the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, so does the opioid epidemic.
David James Perez, who served in Iraq and as a member of the U.S. Army, died Aug. 29 from a drug overdose. He was 34. His mother, Laura Goodpaster, remembers him as the kid who got scrapes and stitches, and as the man who believed in serving others.
“I think the biggest driving force for him was, if he was helping other people he wasn’t thinking about himself," she said at the vigil. "And whenever he thought about himself he went to the dark place.”
Perez worked with the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, organized a donation drive for the recovery community and tried to improve the lives of veterans.
Goodpaster said her son wanted to keep others from going down the path of addiction.
As highlighted during the vigil, anyone struggling with addiction can call Frederick County Drug Treatment Court at 301-600-2978, Narcotics Anonymous at 800-543-4670 or Alcoholics Anonymous at 301-662-0544. To locate a treatment center, visit findtreatment.samhsa.gov. The full video of the vigil can be viewed on YouTube under the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office page.
