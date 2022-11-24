Kyle Kane, an assistant state’s attorney in the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, is leaving the county to become a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

“I’m so excited to go work on these high-end cases and these long term cases, and really, you know, take a step up in what I’m handling on a day to day basis,” Kane said.

