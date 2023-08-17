Judge Julie Stevenson Solt
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Richard Sandy was designated as Frederick County’s Circuit Court administrative judge on Thursday, effective Dec. 1, according to the Maryland Judiciary.

Sandy is replacing Frederick County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, who is retiring on Nov. 30, a press release from the Maryland Judiciary said.

Piedmontgardener

Best wishes to Judge Solt and Judge Sandy will do a great job. We have been very blessed to have such leadership in the Judiciary in our county.

abowers1

How old is that picture of him? He doesn't look like that anymore.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Ricky is one of the sharpest attorneys I know.

