Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Richard Sandy was designated as Frederick County’s Circuit Court administrative judge on Thursday, effective Dec. 1, according to the Maryland Judiciary.
Sandy is replacing Frederick County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, who is retiring on Nov. 30, a press release from the Maryland Judiciary said.
Solt has served as a judge with the Maryland Judiciary for 25 years. She has been the county’s administrative judge since 2016, according to a state website.
“I have served alongside Judge Solt for many years, and I am proud to have worked with her as a colleague and leader,” Sandy said in the release.”I look forward to continuing her tradition of excellence in providing fair, efficient, and effective justice in Frederick County.”
Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader designated Sandy, the release said.
County administrative judges oversee court administration, budget, procurement functions, and trial schedules, the release said.
Sandy has served as an associate judge in the county’s circuit court since 2016. He was appointed by then-Gov. Larry Hogan.
Before that, he was a family law magistrate in Frederick County Circuit Court for nine years.
Currently, Sandy serves on committees in various capacities, including as chair of the Court Process Work Group of Domestic Law Committee, vice chair of the Judicial Council’s Legislative Committee and a member of the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee of the Juvenile Law Committee, the release said.
Sandy started his career as an associate at a law firm in 1989. He was at the practice until 2007.
He has been a member of the Frederick County Bar Association since 1992, and was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1989.
(3) comments
Best wishes to Judge Solt and Judge Sandy will do a great job. We have been very blessed to have such leadership in the Judiciary in our county.
How old is that picture of him? He doesn't look like that anymore.
Ricky is one of the sharpest attorneys I know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.