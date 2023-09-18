BG State's Attorney Sentencing
Buy Now

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith and Joyce King, the chief counsel at the state’s attorney’s office, pose for a photo inside the office. Smith’s team is working on an online “data dashboard” with detailed information about cases.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office is working to publicly share data about sentences and plea offers in the cases it prosecutes.

Frederick County and other Maryland jurisdictions will eventually have public “data dashboards” with information such as how case outcomes break down by race and ethnicity or number of new cases with defendants with prior criminal records.

Tags

(1) comment

saogirl52
saogirl52

The general public isn't going to have a clue as to why pleas were offered in cases or why sentences aren't the max according to guidelines. Actually, the public isn't going to know how the guidelines were determined. If the State has some flaws in a case and that's why a plea was offered, will the readers know? If they don't know the details beforehand (as they shouldn't) I can see some folks seriously coming down hard on the State's Attorney for offering low ball pleas and sentences.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription