Three members of a family are accused of defrauding the Maryland Medical Assistance Program, or Medicaid, of at least $100,000 over the course of four years.

Ayesha Afzal, 33, of Boca Raton, Florida; Mehmood Afzal, 32, of Ijamsville; and Tahir Afzal, 60, of Frederick were all indicted by a grand jury in December 2021 on charges of conspiracy to defraud a state health plan, defrauding a state health plan, felony theft scheme and identity fraud scheme.

