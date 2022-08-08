Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A jury was selected on Monday for the murder trial of a Frederick man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in December 2021 at a fast food restaurant.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two firearms offenses after allegedly shooting Jaion Antonio Penamon, 21, authorities said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel