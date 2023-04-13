Robert Krop Arraignment
Robert Krop, left, holds his wife Stephanie's hand on Thursday while the two walk alongside Robert Krop's attorney, former Maryland state Del. Dan Cox, right, while leaving the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse. Robert Krop made his initial appearance in court on federal gun charges. Robert Krop’s brother, Andrew Krop, is behind them.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A Frederick firearm business owner pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday to federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns and of illegally possessing machine guns.

Robert Justin Krop, 36, was ordered to stay away from The Machine Gun Nest, an indoor shooting range in Frederick that he and his wife, Stephanie Krop, own. He was also ordered to surrender all of his firearms.

(12) comments

DickD

Pleading "not guilty" is normal. If Krop wants to avoid jail time he needs to be a witness of what Jenkins is indicted for. Cox is not the best attorney Krop could have gotten as he is going to be be political to Jenkins and it makes you wonder who is paying Cox's attorney fees.

Plumbum
Plumbum

I’m very happy krap choose Cox to represent him 😂

Plumbum
Plumbum

Just remember who it was last week that said Trumpkins retained Dan Cox!!!!!! Low and behold, Krop did!!!!! Too Funny! Too near accurate of me!!!

shiftless88

These bozos act like paranoid snowflakes. Oh sure, someone is going to shoot you in your house in the next couple of months. Seriously? I think they have an addiction.

Piedmontgardener

Cox? That's some strange federal criminal representation choice. Wouldn't be my play if I were facing serious federal time. His political connections in this county also seem quite possibly a conflict in interest. Head scratching choice here.

Some1orOther

Jenkins is on PAID leave??? Who has the authority to override that decision?

leighdave

I'm not a Jenkins fan, but I think you have to go with paid leave, or you're not really supporting "Innocent until proven otherwise", which is the standard.

Some1orOther

Not saying he shouldn't be able to use any previously accrued leave, but Frederick County taxpayers shouldn't have to provide him with administrative leave pay for the next however many months/years it takes for this to play out in court.

Riders of the Storm

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

DickD

How would you get back money paid if Jenkins is guilty? If innocent the County could always pay wages due.

LuvFrederick

He is still the Sheriff of Frederick County. I'm sure that will make you and the rest of the torch and pitch fork, far left mob, but it is a fact. RISE, K.D. and the rest of the Jenkin haters are going to have to be patient.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

He is not the Sheriff of Frederick County, at least until he is found innocent in a Federal Court of Law. If he is found guilty we will have to wait and see where he stands. Enough of the lies to defend criminals Luv. Peace. ✌️😷

