A Frederick firearm business owner pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday to federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns and of illegally possessing machine guns.
Robert Justin Krop, 36, was ordered to stay away from The Machine Gun Nest, an indoor shooting range in Frederick that he and his wife, Stephanie Krop, own. He was also ordered to surrender all of his firearms.
Krop can work for The Machine Gun Nest remotely and perform administrative duties, as long as he stays away from potential witnesses in the case, Chief Magistrate Judge Beth Gesner said.
Krop and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins were indicted on April 5 on five counts of conspiracy and false statements related to allegations that they worked together to acquire machine guns for Krop's business.
Krop was additionally charged with the illegal possession of machine guns.
Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance on Wednesday, and had to surrender all of his firearms, including his service firearm. Jenkins later announced he would take a leave of absence as sheriff, effective Friday, while the case is pending.
The sheriff's office's chief deputy, Colonel David Benjamin, a 37-year veteran of the agency, will oversee the law enforcement and corrections bureaus.
“Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process,” Jenkins said in a statement released by the sheriff's office on Wednesday. “I have full confidence in the system, and I know that my innocence will prevail at the end of all of this and that I will be found not guilty.”
Jenkins will be on paid leave.
Jenkins and Krop are accused of working together to help Krop’s shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest, acquire machine guns.
According to the indictment, Krop drafted letters on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead for Jenkins to sign, requesting demonstrations of various machine guns that the sheriff’s office may want to purchase.
There is a general ban on machine guns manufactured after May 1986 or imported after that time. There is an exception for machine guns that are a sample for demonstrations for law enforcement considering purchasing them.
A licensed firearm dealer would get the machine guns to demonstrate to the law enforcement agency that’s interested.
Krop owns two businesses with licenses that allow, in certain circumstances, for the possession and transfer of machine guns. Both businesses do business under The Machine Gun Nest, the indictment says.
The indictment alleges that Jenkins and Krop knew there wouldn’t be any demonstrations. The machine guns were rented out to the public at The Machine Gun Nest.
Federal prosecutor Christine Goo asked Gesner to order Krop to stay away from The Machine Gun Nest, since that’s where the bulk of the alleged crimes occurred and because potential witnesses are employees there.
Federal prosecutor Leo Wise is also prosecuting the case.
Like Jenkins, Krop was ordered to surrender all of his firearms, referring to firearms he owns in his home.
Krop’s attorney, Dan Cox, said in court that he had no objection with the order to stay away from the business, but worried about the order to not possess any firearms in the home.
Cox is a former Frederick County state delegate who was the Republican nominee for governor in the 2022 election.
Stephanie Krop — who was present in court with Robert Krop’s brother, Andrew Krop — owns her own firearms, and as a co-owner of the business, films promotional videos of firearms in a special studio on their property. While Robert Krop may be stripped of his firearms, she shouldn’t be, Cox argued.
Cox asked if having a security guard with their own firearm would violate the order of having no firearms. There were safety concerns for the family, Cox said, especially given a “raucous” rally in Frederick on Wednesday.
About two dozen people gathered outside Winchester Hall on Wednesday in a peaceful protest, most calling for Jenkins to resign. The gathering included members of the RISE (Resources for Immigrant Support and Empower) Coalition of Western Maryland, as well as other community organizations.
Gesner and Goo agreed that as long as Krop didn’t go in the studio when his wife’s firearms were out, and as long as her firearms were kept under lock and key in the house, it would be fine.
Other terms of Krop's release include surrendering his passport, not traveling outside the continental United States and undergoing any medical or psychiatric treatment directed by Pretrial Services.
Cox had no comment after the hearing. Andrew and Stephanie Krop also had no comment.
Goo could not be reached for comment after the hearing.
No dates were announced for Krop and Jenkins to return to court.
