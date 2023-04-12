U.S. Courthouse, Baltimore
Members of the press wait outside the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse on Wednesday, when Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins made his first appearance to face federal charges.

 Staff photo by Clara Niel

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

Jenkins was ordered to surrender all firearms, including his service firearm.

shiftless88

And once again he is too afraid to face the public. What a shameful spectacle.

shiftless88

Well, I guess he can poke criminals in the eye since he had to give up his service firearm. Because we KNOW that he is out there putting his life on the line every day for Frederick County. /s

Piedmontgardener

Above the law. Refuses to take leave. Fights the same standard conditions he supports in every arraignment. Nice look, Sheriff. Way to represent your home county. A complete embarassment to a community that deserves better.

