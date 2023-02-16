Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A jury on Thursday found a Virginia man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his ex-wife in January 2020. 

The nearly two-week trial wrapped up on Thursday for Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, of Winchester, who was accused of killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel