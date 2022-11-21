A Frederick County grand jury indicted a man Friday on several counts of possessing, distributing and filming child pornography.

Paul Francis Blaisse, 63, of Walkersville, was indicted on seven counts of promoting and distributing child pornography, five counts of filming child pornography, and 10 counts of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

