A Walkersville man has been federally indicted for allegedly sexually exploiting children, and distributing, receiving and posses images and videos of sexual abuse of children, authorities said.
Paul Francis Blaisse, 63, was indicted by a Frederick County grand jury in November 2022. A federal grand jury indicted Blaisse on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Mark Soder, Blaisse's attorney in state court, said in an interview Friday that he will be representing Blaisse in federal court as well.
Blaisse maintains his innocence, Soder said. And as his attorney, Soder said he would defend Blaisse's case "vigorously."
Between 2013 and 2019, the release said, Blaisse allegedly engaged in sexually explicit video chats with children in southeast Asia.
Through 2019, Blaisse allegedly used Skype to communicate with multiple people in southeast Asia who sent him images of sexual abuse on prepubescent children, the release said.
Blaisse also allegedly distributed sexual abuse material of children himself, the release said.
