A Union Bridge woman was ordered on Friday to serve five years in prison after she ran over another woman in July — almost killing her — and fled afterward.
Chelsea Kendall, 39, was in a rental car when she drove over Jami Cornell in the area of Black Ankle and Unionville roads, east of Libertytown on July 13, 2022, authorities said.
Cornell was with Ryan Richard, who was Kendall’s ex-boyfriend and Cornell's ex-husband. Richard called 911.
Charging documents indicate that there was a conflict between the two women that involved their relationships with Richard. During court proceedings, attorneys did not explain further.
Kendall entered an Alford plea in December 2022 for first-degree assault. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
Kendall was originally charged with first- and second-degree assault, failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, and failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, charging documents say.
All of the charges besides first-degree assault were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Kendall spoke directly to Cornell and her family in court on Friday.
She apologized and said no amount of time and money could make everything right. But, she asked if the Cornells could someday forgive her.
Kendall said she accepted her fate.
“A jail sentence is nothing compared to the burden you carry,” she said.
Cornell told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen English in court on Friday that she is still recovering. She had to undergo emergency brain surgery.
When she woke up, Cornell said, she couldn’t move, walk, talk, eat or drink. She's still working to relearn those functions.
What hurts more, she said, is losing her identity as a champion barrel racer.
“I don’t know what my future will look like if I can’t compete again,” Cornell said.
Barrel racing is a sport on horseback — traditionally only for women, according to the website of the International Barrel Racing Association. The rider and their horse complete a winding path around three barrels. The person with the fastest time wins.
Days before Kendall ran Cornell over, Cornell and her horse had their fastest time, Fran Cornell, Jami’s mother, said in court. The family had high hopes for national competitions coming up.
But doctors advised Jami to never race again. With 25 screws keeping a quarter of her skull in place, it’s too dangerous, they told her.
Being a barrel racer is such a central part of who Jami is, Fran Cornell said, that Jami told her she should have died that night if meant never riding again.
Fran Cornell condemned Kendall’s decisions and actions that left her daughter in physical and emotional turmoil.
“[Kendall] chose to leave my daughter in the street, bleeding and fighting for her life,” Fran Cornell said.
Fran Cornell sat by Jami’s bedside every day, afraid she would lose her daughter. She looked for any sign, even the wiggle of a finger, that Jami would be OK.
Assistant State's Attorney Samantha Slattery shared videos of Jami Cornell’s recovery.
Kendall’s attorney, Elizabeth Jung, told English that the case was never about whether Kendall committed the crime, but her intent.
“It’s truly hard for me to imagine … that [Kendall], on that drive there, she thought ‘I’m going to run over Jami because I want to ruin her life.’”
Some people who worked with Kendall or saw her grow up called her “kind” and “dependable.”
Diane Tillery said she has known Kendall since Kendall was 12.
She said Kendall was never in healthy relationships and dealt with difficult situations through avoidance.
“Fleeing was her way of dealing with what happened,” Tillery said.
English sentenced Kendall to 25 years in prison, suspending 20 years. Kendall received credit for time served since July 14, 2022.
At around 9 p.m. on July 13, Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded to Black Ankle and Unionville roads in Union Bridge for a report of a person intentionally struck by a vehicle, according to charging documents.
Deputies found Jami Cornell lying in the road, bleeding, with tire marks on her chest, according to charging documents. Cornell was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
According to charging documents, Kendall and Richard talked earlier on July 13, and he later went to meet her. Kendall then sent a message to Cornell that Richard was back with Kendall.
Later, Kendall drove to Richard’s residence on Black Ankle Road. Cornell and Richard were driving to get cigarettes when they encountered Kendall at Black Ankle and Unionville roads, charging documents said.
The women got out of their cars and exchanged words, then Kendall got back in her car.
During the December 2022 plea hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Catherine B. McDermid said Kendall drove forward, then reversed and swerved, hitting and driving over Cornell. Kendall fled.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service found Kendall the next day at her home in Union Bridge and arrested her. The rental car that hit Cornell, a 2021 Toyota Camry, was found nearby.