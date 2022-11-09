Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

A Knoxville woman who was charged with murdering her fiancé in 2020 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a lesser charge.

Michelle Leigh Handorf, 39, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023 — nearly three years from the date of the crime — for one count each of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

