Man allegedly kicks Frederick officer in head
A man is being held without bail after allegedly threatening to blow up a building in Frederick and fighting with police Thursday.
Joshua C. Jones, 30, whose address is unknown, is charged with felony assault, second-degree assault of police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, making an arson threat, disorderly conduct, failing to obey a lawful order and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000, online court records show. He didn't have an attorney listed online Friday.
The Frederick Police Department responded to the 400 block of W. South Street and learned from witnesses that Jones threatened to assault others and blow up the building, charging documents read. When police tried to escort him out, Jones allegedly struck an officer in the head and resisted arrest. Police used pepper spray against Jones after he reportedly tried to bite officers.
Jones was taken to the hospital for treatment, then reportedly refused to walk when police tried to take him to central booking afterward. While in the police vehicle, Jones allegedly kicked an officer in the back of his head as he was driving. Police again used pepper spray against Jones, charging documents read, and the officer suffered injuries to his head, neck and hands. Jones reportedly broke a mobile data terminal in the patrol vehicle as he kicked.
Jones has a bail review set for July 26.
Frederick man charged with assault in alleged strangulation
A Frederick man faces first- and second-degree assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman in Walkersville July 15.
Regime J. Thompson, 28, was being held without bail as of Friday. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.
Maryland State Police responded to a Walkersville residence just after midnight and met a woman who said Thompson slapped her face, ripped her shirt off and strangled her, charging documents read. The woman had visible injuries on her throat and arms, police wrote.
Police had responded to the residence earlier that day for a 9-1-1 hang-up, but when Thompson saw police coming, he hid the woman and turned all the lights off, according to charging documents. At the time, police didn't find any signs of distress and left.
After responding the second time, police arrested Thompson, who alleged the woman assaulted him. Thompson had cuts and bruises on his neck and face, police wrote, but the woman was not charged as of Friday. Thompson was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the woman refused medical attention, police said.
Thompson has a court hearing set for Aug. 12.
Frederick man accused of child sex abuse
A Frederick man arrested July 16 stands accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child repeatedly.
Marcos G. Olivero, 48, is charged with two counts each of second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, plus one count of sex abuse of a minor -- continuing course of conduct, online court records show. He was being held without bail as of Friday. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Frederick Police Department responded to Frederick Health Hospital June 9 around 9 p.m. for a reported sex offense, according to charging documents. Olivero, who is known to the alleged victim's family, allegedly raped the child in a Frederick residence. The child said the abuse began around April 7 and occurred multiple times, charging documents read.
Olivero's next court date is to be determined.
