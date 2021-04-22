In brief
A Frederick County grand jury recently indicted several people accused of serious crimes. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Here are a few of the cases.
Frederick man allegedly set fire to house with woman insideDearil Green III, 44, of the 400 block of Center Street in Frederick, is being held without bail after he allegedly took acid and set a house on fire with a woman inside, who escaped.
Frederick Police Department responded to Dockside Drive April 4 after receiving a 911 call hang-up around 2 a.m., according to charging documents. The officer found Green, shirtless, walking on East 16th St. appearing to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police wrote. Green allegedly said he didn’t know what happened and was difficult for police to understand.
On Dockside Drive, police found a residence with flames coming from the second floor. Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze, police wrote.
Authorities later found the 911 caller in the area. She said Green had consumed “tabs/acid” and hallucinated, charging documents state. Before setting the home on fire, Green reportedly stood outside naked, yelling. The woman saw him flicking a lighter inside the home, according to charging documents.
Green allegedly tried to kill the woman and himself by starting a fire on the first floor of the residence, charging documents allege. The woman smelled smoke while she was on the second floor, the smoke alarms went off and she ran outside with bits of melted stairs stuck to her feet, police wrote. She hid from Green outside, charging documents state.
Green’s charges include first-degree arson, malicious burning, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. He has an initial appearance planned for May 21. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records Thursday.
Man charged with sexual abuse of toddlerJose Arnoldo Villatoro Contreras, 41, of no fixed address, is being held without bail for allegedly sexually abusing a 2-year-old.
Police allege that Contreras grabbed the child’s buttocks and genital area over her clothes and kissed her on the mouth in a Frederick residence April 11, according to charging documents. A witness spoke with Frederick Police Department at Frederick Health Hospital after bringing in the child for an examination, charging documents state.
Police went to a residence to speak with the suspect, who police later identified as Contreras. He reportedly pulled away and tried to flee when police arrested him.
Contreras has been charged with sex abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault and resisting arrest, online court records show. He has a hearing scheduled for May 21. He is to be represented by the Office of the Public Defender, but no specific attorney’s name was listed online Thursday.
Frederick man indicted for strangulation
Cody Keller Bowman, 26, was indicted for two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, online court records show. He’s being held without bail.
Bowman put his hands around a woman’s neck and choked her, strangling her for about 10 minutes inside a Frederick residence March 27, charging documents state. He allegedly punched her in the head and kicked her leg, too. Two days after the alleged incident, police said she had cuts on her arms and a bruise on her neck. When Frederick police spoke with Bowman, he denied assaulting her, charging documents read.
The grand jury indicted Bowman April 16 for the March 27 incident and for another alleged assault from April 11, court records show. He has a court date set for May 21. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records Thursday.
