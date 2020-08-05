The death of a woman whose body was found off the Golden Mile last week was ruled a homicide, according to a Frederick police press release issued Wednesday.
The woman, whom police identified as 37-year-old Frederick resident Kelly Meadows Serra, was found by a city police officer who was patrolling the first block of Waverley Drive on foot at about 8:23 a.m. on July 29, according to a previous story in The Frederick News-Post. Serra's body was found near a treeline along a wooded area of Rock Creek and county sheriff's deputies were eventually called upon to assist with the investigation.
Serra's body was ultimately taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Maryland in Baltimore for an autopsy, which revealed key details that led detectives to classify the woman's death a homicide, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the department's Criminal Investigations Division.
"During their examination, the medical examiner did find stab wounds to the victim that the medical examiner did not believe the victim could have inflicted on herself," the lieutenant said when reached for comment.
Detectives also researched Serra's background and activities over the last several months and identified several "risk factors," Henneberry said.
"We look at the victim, what they were doing in the previous days, weeks and months, and it looks like there were some pretty serious risk factors going on in her life that would have put her at considerably more risk," Henneberry said, explaining that he could not provide more details as of Wednesday.
Detectives also surmised that Serra's death was likely an isolated incident, meaning the crime was likely not random and there was relatively low risk to the public, according to Wednesday's release.
Anyone with additional information about Serra's death or those responsible was asked to contact the Frederick Police Department's 24-hour number, 301-600-2102. The primary investigator, Detective Wolfe, can be reached at 240-549-4450. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 301-600-8477 (TIPS), sent via text to 240-674-8477 or by email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(3) comments
What could possibly be “risk factors” that would result in being stab to death? Domestic?
Generally (and vaguely) speaking, risk factors can include being around the "wrong" people.
RIP sweet Kelly. Fly high with the angels
