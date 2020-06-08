A Frederick woman is facing assault charges this week after county sheriff’s deputies said she used a steak knife to attack and injure a man on Sunday.
Kathryn Jennifer Davis, 42, of the 10300 block of Quillback Street, was taken into custody at her home at 3:17 p.m. Sunday on charges of first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment, according to an online search of court records Monday.
Earlier that day the injured man had met with sheriff’s deputies at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center and later at the Frederick Health Hospital where he was suffering from a large laceration to his left arm, according to charging documents filed in county District Court.
The man identified Davis as his assailant and explained that she attacked him while he was brushing his teeth following an argument earlier Sunday, the documents state. After hearing Davis exclaim, “I’m going to kill you,” the man said he turned to see Davis approaching him with a silver steak knife with a bamboo handle, according to the documents.
The man was able to dress his wound and leave the home but later returned briefly to secure two young children who were present in the home when the assault occurred, the documents state.
Before the man left the house for the first time, Davis reportedly told him she had been “waiting for this to happen,” according to the charging documents.
Davis was initially denied bail by a District Court commissioner but Assistant Public Defender Marjorie Castillo argued for releasing Davis during a bail review hearing before Frederick County District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. on Monday.
“I would just like to point out that there is more to this story,” Castillo told Flores, explaining that Davis suffers from anxiety and also pointing out what she called “a history of violence” on the part of the injured man against Davis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Tumulty deferred to Flores’ decision regarding bail and Flores ultimately revised the conditions for Davis’ release, ordering that she be released after signing a written promise to appear for future court dates. Davis was also ordered not to return to the address on Quillback Street where the assault occurred and not to have any contact with the injured man unless it was through a third party for very specific reasons.
The Knife With The Bamboo Handle (1940) starring Humphrey Bogart and Veronica Lake...might’ve made a good flick, anyway.
