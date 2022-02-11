At least one law enforcement officer was shot in the city of Frederick around midday Friday, and residents are being asked to avoid the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway, according to authorities.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were around the area of Boscov's at 1301 W. Patrick St. in Frederick. A News-Post reporter on scene around 1:10 p.m. said a medical helicopter was approaching.
All schools in the Frederick High School feeder pattern were on lockout as of 1:20 p.m.
It was not immediately clear whether the law enforcement officer was a member of the Frederick Police Department or the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Spokesmen for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Police Department were on their way to the scene as of early afternoon.
This is a News-Post breaking news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information as it becomes available.
Dreadful, hoping the officer is ok.
