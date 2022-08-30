Chuck Jenkins
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

A former employee’s discrimination lawsuit against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins appears headed toward dismissal after more than two years.

Sgt. Amanda Ensor, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2002 as a deputy, accused Jenkins and other FCSO supervisors of gender-based discrimination in the lawsuit filed May 20, 2020. Frederick County and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were also named as defendants.

