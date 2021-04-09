An anti-police march in downtown Frederick Friday night led to property damage, vandalism and blocked traffic for a brief period of time, according to the Frederick Police Department.
The nearly two-hour rally, organized by a group called Frederick Socialists, began at Baker Park around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said flags were set on fire at the intersections of Bentz and Patrick and 2nd and College streets, the street was spray-painted at Bentz and Patrick, a house was spray-painted at 3rd and Bentz and a vehicle vandalized at 6th and Market.
Approximately 30 people attended the march, according to FPD.
No injuries were reported and no arrests made during the event, though authorities said one adult male was detained as part of the investigation into the vandalism. The man was released pending further investigation, police said.
FPD asks anyone who may have had their property or vehicle damaged by spray paint to contact the department. Those wanting to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
(1) comment
I knew this was coming, and will probably escalate as the weather gets warmer. It's time for Downtown Frederick businesses to stock up on plywood and nails.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.