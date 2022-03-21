The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a deceased driver whose vehicle struck a tree and caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a police news release.
Deputies responded to the 9600 block of Gas House Pike on March 19 at about 12:45 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash, the release said. A silver 2014 Chrysler 200 traveling northbound at a “high rate of speed” went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and caught fire, according to the release. The blaze destroyed all evidence of the driver’s identity, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information about the driver’s identity can call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.
The crash was one of more than 1,560 calls for service the Sheriff’s Office responded to over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to the release. Those calls included 283 traffic stops; 39 total arrests, including seven driving under the influence arrests; 14 property damage vehicle incidents; three personal injury vehicle incidents; and one shooting, the release states.
“Our extra patrols for St. Patrick’s Day worked diligently to keep our Frederick County roads safe,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations Traffic Unit commander, says in the release. “Within the first few hours of starting we already had two DUI’s and multiple traffic stops. This proactive measure was very productive, and we will continue to use this in the future.”
