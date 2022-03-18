Frederick police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred downtown early Friday morning.
The incident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of North Market and Seventh streets. Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz travel at a high rate of speed in the area before crashing, according to Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler.
A loaded .44-caliber Magnum handgun was found in the vehicle. While the weapon was confirmed to not be stolen, charges are forthcoming, as Etzler said it is illegal to transport a loaded weapon.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, suffered “severe head injuries” and was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
Photos taken at the time of the crash show the vehicle came to a stop near the Seventh Street fountain, with the engine being ejected from the vehicle. Etzler said specifics about the incident, including exact rates of speed, are being investigated by a crash reconstruction crew. — Patrick Kernan
