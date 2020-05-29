A 19-year-old Emmitsburg man was charged with two counts of manslaughter Friday as the result of a fatal street racing crash that occurred in late March.
Noah Kyle Wetzel, of the 800 block of West Main Street in Emmitsburg, was served with an arrest warrant Friday charging him with both negligent manslaughter and criminal negligent manslaughter in the March 20 death of 22-year-old New Windsor resident Michael Adrian Fritz, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Wetzel was identified as the driver of a 1984 Ford F-250 4x2 flatbed pickup truck that crashed during an illegal street race in the 10800 block of Clemsonville Road the evening of March 20, according to a previous story in The Frederick News-Post.
Fritz and another man, 19-year-old John Wittington Jr., were riding in the bed of the truck when it briefly left the roadway, throwing them from the truck, according to previous stories. Both men were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, but while Wittington's condition gradually improved, Fritz was eventually taken off life support and pronounced dead from his injuries on March 22.
Negligent manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine upon conviction, while criminal negligent manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of three years and a $5,000 fine, according to Maryland state law.
Wetzel was granted release on bond later Friday after posting $10,000 in unsecured personal bail, according to an online search of court records Friday. No future court dates were available in online court records as of Friday afternoon.
