An ex-Purcellville, Virginia, police officer who lives in Brunswick and was fired in March for domestic violence was indicted in Loudoun County on Monday on four counts of computer invasion of privacy.
Police Chief Cynthia McAlister said on Tuesday that the charges are over alleged misuse of the Virginia Criminal Information Network when Adam Page Barnhart was an officer.
The network is a law enforcement database that interfaces with the the National Crime Information Center, National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Federal Aviation Administration, and Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, according to the Department of Justice.
McAlister said the investigation began when her department was contacted by police in Brunswick, Maryland, on Oct. 21, 2022. They said a protective order had been issued against Barnhart which led to him immediately being placed on administrative leave.
"During our administrative investigation we learned of an alleged VCIN (Virginia Criminal Information Network) violation," McAlister wrote in an email. "Because the Virginia State Police have oversight of this network, our information was turned over to them and they conducted the investigation."
The VSP was contacted by the Brunswick Police Department about the alleged misuse by Barnhart in October 2022, according to a June 14 email from Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
She said an investigation identified four instances of "prohibited access" of the network by Barnhart on Nov. 17, 2021. Geller didn't say what Barnhart allegedly used the network for.
An Associated Press investigation in 2016 found at least 325 cases of police or police department civilian employees misusing law enforcement data bases nationally between 2013 and 2015.
Barnhart, 38, of Brunswick, was convicted of second-degree misdemeanor assault on May 4, according to Maryland court records. The conviction stemmed from a marital dispute at Barnhart's home in November 2021, according to Capt. Matt Lynch of the Brunswick Police Department.
Virginia court records don't list an attorney for Barnhart.
In a June 14 interview, Lynch said there was a verbal argument and allegations of prior violence. He said that information led to Barnhart being charged through the state's attorney's office in October 2022 and led to Purcellville police being notified.
Barnhart, who earned $75,790 annually, was hired in Purcellville in 2014 and worked in the patrol division. The Purcellville Police Department has 18 officers and 21 positions.
