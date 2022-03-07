Some roads will close in Frederick Tuesday to make way for the funeral procession of a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Deputy First Class Kenny Olander, 61, of Frederick, died Thursday after experiencing complications from a recent illness, according to the sheriff’s office. Services are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, followed by internment at St. John Cemetery.
The following roads will be closed prior to the services and during internment, the Frederick Police Department said in a news release:
- E. 2nd Street will be closed to all traffic at N. East Street to Maxwell Alley.
- Chapel Alley will be closed at Church Street to E. 3rd Street.
- Austin Alley will closed from N. East Street to Chapel Alley.
- E. 3rd Street will be closed at Maxwell Alley to N. East Street.
There will be no parking from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 3rd Street and the 200 block of E. 4th Street.
Drivers are advised to avoid these areas and to expect delays on nearby streets where traffic is diverted.
The services can be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/sjefrederick or via YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCmsrNs5tBVOYsG_RFubztlw/featured.
