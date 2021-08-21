Under a blazing sun and a birthday banner, a friendly debate was breaking out.
“I’m fast,” Jyree Bellamy was asserting. He said he could outrun any of the boys who stood in a loose circle around him. “Even Mari couldn’t catch me.”
“Mari was quick,” another boy shot back skeptically.
Eventually, a consensus was reached. Jyree was agile, and he probably could have escaped Mari in a foot chase — he’d zig-zag. But in a sprint race, Jyree acknowledged, he wouldn’t have had a prayer.
Saturday was the eve of Mari’s 20th birthday. But instead of celebrating with him, his family, friends and neighbors were mourning him.
Jaemari Anderson, called Mari by those who loved him, was 19 when he was shot to death in Frederick’s Waterside neighborhood.
That was less than a year ago, in early September 2020. Three men are facing murder charges in connection with Anderson’s death. The case is still under investigation.
Nearly 100 people gathered in Anderson’s honor Saturday, playing kickball and lounging in lawn chairs and grilling burgers. They smiled through their grief, standing less than a football field from where the young man died.
His name was tossed out over and over again by the attendees — casually, sometimes, as if he was right around the corner. He was a fast runner and a jokester and a loving, giving soul, his family said. He could charm his way out of trouble. Over and over, people stressed Anderson’s ability to make people laugh.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Mari’s sister, Dominique Watkins. “We shouldn’t have to come together for this. Because we could have come together and done this with him.”
Dominique’s son, Dink Branford, saw Mari as his brother. Mari was nine years older, but the pair was inseparable, Watkins said. When Dominique and Dink lived in Annapolis, Mari would come to spend every weekend with his nephew.
Most of the people gathered Saturday wore white t-shirts with Anderson’s face on the front. Across the back, in simple black lettering, they said: “Long live Mari.”
Mari’s mother, Lucille Anderson, stood on a sloping patch of grass, looking out at the sea of people who had known and loved her son.
“I suffer every day,” she said.
But it felt good to see such a joyous celebration of Mari’s life, Lucille said. She had a birthday cake made for him. Had he been there, she’s sure he would have joined in the kickball game.
As the festivities began, a seemingly endless stream of people poured over the hillside from Anderson’s neighborhood, heading down into the park. Happy children looped around the crowd on bicycles, and adults flurried back and forth to set up tents, gift baskets and aluminum trays of food.
“How many kids are coming?” 5-year-old Richard Brown shouted, as even more people clad in white t-shirts appeared on the horizon. “That’s, like, 100!”
A banner with Anderson’s picture and the words “Happy Birthday Mari” hung on a chain-link fence.
“I’m just so grateful Mari touched so many lives,” said Laquise Brown, another of Mari’s sisters. “That’s what draws people to him.”
Brown was 7 months pregnant when Anderson died, she said. Mari had been so excited to meet his niece. Brown laughed as she remembered Mari dressing up in a ladies’ robe and bonnet at the gender reveal, performing a sort of skit for the family.
The baby girl was born in November. Her middle name is Amara, after the uncle she never got to meet.
“I remember one day, she was just laughing uncontrollably,” Brown said. “And it reminded me of him.”
As the afternoon began to slip away into the evening, the crowd climbed the hill to gather in front of a tree and bench that had been dedicated in Mari’s honor. His aunt, Iris Farabee-Lewis, said a prayer.
“I love you, Mari,” Lucille said. “I miss you, Mari. Until I see you again.”
