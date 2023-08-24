After a woman was fatally shot in Frederick on Wednesday, a man was charged with murder, police said Thursday.
The woman, who police said they are not publicly identifying yet, was found in an apartment in the 100 block of Willowdale Drive, near the intersection with Key Parkway, in the Golden Mile area, according to Frederick police.
Police said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at Frederick Health Hospital.
Police charged Kevin Eugene Mack, 42, of York, Pa., with first- and second-degree murder and firearms crimes, according to charging documents.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Mack, but indicate he is eligible for a public defender.
Mack was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long wrote in a text message.
Two other people who were in the apartment told police that they heard gunshots inside the apartment late Wednesday, and ran outside, according to charging documents.
The two people called 911 around 11:50 p.m., according to charging documents.
There was no additional explanation in charging documents of what prompted the shooting.
Police said officers responded at 11:51 p.m. to a report of a shooting.
At the scene, police saw someone exiting an apartment on a balcony, according to a press release.
Mack appeared to be trying to leave the apartment via the balcony, then went back inside, Long said in a phone interview.
When police entered the apartment, Mack sat next to a handgun on a couch with his hands raised, according to charging documents.
The gun, a .40-caliber Taurus Millennium G2, was loaded, according to police.
Ray Eaton, who identified himself as the community manager for Willowdale Crossing Apartments, declined to comment to a reporter at the apartment complex on Thursday.