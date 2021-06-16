The FBI's Baltimore Field Office is working to identify a woman whose body was found over the weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont.
In a news release issued Wednesday, authorities say they responded to the national park Saturday afternoon after a portion of a woman's body was discovered by hikers in the surrounding area of the park.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the FBI. Authorities said it is unclear how long the body was there.
The woman had long, dark hair with braids and was wearing a black track suit, wrist guard and red Nike shoes, authorities said. She was found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador keychain.
Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the woman is encouraged to call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-255-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
