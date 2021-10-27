As youngsters prepare to venture out in search of candy on the spookiest night of the year, local police want to remind Frederick County residents to take safety precautions while trick-or-treating.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Tuesday offered safety tips for Halloween weekend. Police also advise motorists to be extra vigilant and look out for children darting between parked cars and walking along the road, medians and curbs.
1. Make sure that an adult or older responsible youth supervise children under age 12.
2. Travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.
3. Stop only at well-lit houses or apartment buildings and never enter a stranger’s home.
4. Establish a return time.
5. Pin a slip of paper with the child’s name, address and phone number inside the costume, in case the child separates from the group.
6. Costumes should be loose so warm clothes can be worn underneath.
7. Costumes should not be so long that they are a tripping hazard.
8. Make costumes with light colored materials. Use strips of retro-reflective tape for more visibility.
9. Masks can obstruct a child’s vision. Consider using facial makeup instead.
10. If children wear masks, they should have nose and mouth openings and large eyeholes.
11. Make knives, swords and other costume accessories from cardboard or flexible materials.
12. Carrying flashlights will help children see better and be seen more clearly.
13. Walk, do not run, from house to house.
14. Walk on sidewalks, not in the street.
15. Inspect all treats at home before a child eats anything. When in doubt, throw it out.
