A Hagerstown man is facing charges Monday after allegedly firing at a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, of Hagerstown, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, possessing a firearm with a prior conviction and illegal possession of ammunition, online court records said. A District Court judge ordered him held without bail Monday afternoon.
Bello stands accused of shooting at Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente. The deputy wasn't injured, but returned fire and struck Bello.
Bello was sent to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He was released from the hospital Friday and is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said.
Bello held without bail
Bello appeared in court virtually from the detention center for his bail review Monday afternoon before Judge Eugene Wolfe. Public defender Marjorie Castillo described the shooting as a "terrible misunderstanding" and asked that Bello be released on a secured bond.
"Mr. Bello was afraid for his life," Castillo told the judge.
Before ordering Bello to be held without bail, Wolfe said Bello should not have had a firearm in the first place considering his prior conviction.
Chief Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Clinton characterized Bello as an "extreme danger to the public" and argued he's a flight risk, citing other cases where he failed to appear.
Clinton drew attention to a 2016 shooting in Washington County where Bello was charged with attempted murder. The case ended with him pleading guilty to second-degree assault. The conviction prohibits him from possessing firearms, Clinton said.
The deputy who reportedly shot Bello is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, as is routine in shootings involving officers, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. Lucente is a five-year veteran of the force, the release said.
Lucente "was not injured, is in a good state of mind, and is very confident in his decision to use deadly force during the unfortunate incident," Jenkins said in the release.
“Deputy Lucente is fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation, and I have complete confidence that his decision to use deadly force will be determined to be justified after being fired upon by the defendant. I am also confident that he will be returned to full duty within a short period of time,” he said.
Vehicle allegedly ran red light, stop sign
Charging documents obtained by the News-Post Monday offered additional details into the allegations.
Lucente was in the area of Interstate 270 and Md. 85 at about 2:46 a.m. March 18 when he reportedly saw a 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV traveling 94 mph. Lucente tried to stop the vehicle, but the Nissan continued on several roads, crossing over double yellow lines, running a red light and stop sign, the charging documents said.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of the 6900 block of Castle Court. The man later identified as Bello left the vehicle and tried to flee at about 2:50 a.m., charging documents state. Lucente followed Bello on foot as he allegedly ran between apartment buildings on Castle, Lords and Rooks courts, then east toward Kingsbrook Drive.
At 2:51 a.m., Lucente said to dispatch, "shots fired, shots fired, he's down, he fired on me," the charging documents said.
A second deputy, identified in charging documents as Dfc. Dixon, was in her police cruiser behind Lucente when Bello left his vehicle. Dixon reportedly heard approximately seven gunshots after she lost sight of Lucente. Dixon followed, found Bello on the ground in a parking lot in front of an apartment complex, with a handgun lying about 3 feet away from him, according to the documents.
Lucente handcuffed Bello as Dixon provided cover and the deputies provided first-aid until emergency medical services personnel arrived. Bello suffered wounds to the right side of his face and right shoulder, according to charging documents.
Investigators later identified the firearm found on scene as a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine with the slide "locked to the rear from a malfunction." Investigators reportedly found multiple brass shell casings around the area where Bello was detained and determined Lucente was less than 20 yards from Bello when the shots were fired. Multiple silver shell casings were found where Lucente was, the charging documents said.
Bello has a preliminary hearing set for April 13. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the sheriff's office.
I will move the gun discussion here. Gabe asked about enforcing current gun laws. I agree. But prison is not effective. We need to start with full-on registration of every gun sold and 100% recording of every gun sale just as if it were with a licensed dealer. And the penalties are for people who do not report a gun stolen but their gun ends up used in a felony by someone else. They are charged with accessory. That ought to tighten things up because LEGAL gun owners would need to pay attention.
Yeah someone failed somewhere.. how does a felon get a gun and ammo, if we have such great gun laws already this would not keep happening , but this keeps happening so obviously we don’t have the gun laws we need to keep cops safe, also how many times have heard cops say they won’t enforce gun laws, especially in the red states? So I guess gun laws are useless if there is no one to enforce them, did you know the ATF is woefully underfunded and on purpose.,, we really don’t care about cops
Does ATF Leader’s Relationship With Gun Industry Hamper Reform?
By TCR Staff | March 4, 2022
https://thecrimereport.org/2022/03/04/atf-leaders-relationship-with-gun-industry-causes-bidens-reform-push-to-stumble/
The seemingly friendly relationship between Marvin G. Richardson, the acting director of the A.T.F., and gun industry leaders, has infuriated some Biden allies. Senate Republicans are blocking Richardson and forcing the White House to pursue limited executive actions through an underfunded agency systematically weakened by congressional Republicans and the gun lobby, reports the New York Times.
Progressives see Richardson’s low-key leadership of A.T.F.’s policymaking functions as part of the problem, citing the agency’s lack of a permanent leader since 2015, and Richardson offering gun groups comforting timelines on the banning of “ghost guns,” which contradicts Biden’s vow to halt their sales. A coalition of 43 groups sent a list of action items to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to move faster on an A.T.F. pick, create a special gun violence office in the West Wing comparable to the one he has established for climate policy, and “use the authority” of the White House to inject a new sense of urgency into the issue. Meanwhile, a total of 65 A.T.F. employees went to the SHOT Show in 2022, which critics of the bureau say is emblematic of the agency’s too-cozy relationship with the industry.
S88, To you and me that has always been obvious. Better gun registration laws would not only reduce gun violence, they would also provide tracking that could be used to prosecute criminals.
Prison is not effective, shiftless? Again, that’s a broad brush you’re using, and is demonstrably false. Maybe for non-violent and victimless crimes, OK, but for violent criminals who use firearms in their commission of a crime? No. Don’t you want such people removed from society? How many crimes, including assaults and murders, could have been prevented had the perp been given the full sentence that they earned, and was forced to serve all of it? Those that commit crimes with firearms are multiple offenders. For example, look up Radee Prince. Eligible for over 30 years, sentenced to 18 months, got out early, and murdered his coworkers at the Granite Store. His coworkers would still be alive today had he been sentenced and served the time he earned. He is but one example. I am all for registering to be able to exercise my 2A rights, just like I must register to vote. Who I vote for, or what firearm I may purchase is none of anyone’s business. Furthermore, why should LEGAL gun owners have to pay for exercising their constitutional rights? You never did answer my question about registration fees and poll taxes.
I don't just mean murders (but hey, if prison was truly effective then our crime rate would be much, much lower given that we have so many incarcerated people). There are people who think of themselves as law abiding who bought a gun legally but then sold it to their buddy or whatever in such a way that it disappears from records. THAT is the person we want to stop. The source.
What question about registration fees and poll taxes? They are not the same. More like registration fees and driver's license fees (to get an ID). You need to pay money to get a passport, too. We register our vehicles without a thought yet somehow registration of guns is an intractable problem? I just don't buy that argument.
Gab is biased when it comes to guns...remember that he is going to argue it different...this should be interesting shiftless88..he is unable to be objective, just like I'm unable to be objective when it comes to my dogs...I will always argue in their defense...if you aren't a dog owner you can probably be objective....but if you love animals then all bets are off....
He was running form the police because he was speeding or for back child support payments? Either way stupid. What’s dumber - guns are way too easily accessible… To many guns.
possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition,........okay dokey....so if he had not been able to get a gun and ammo then none of this would have happened...so if we want to protect police officers we would enforce the gun laws already on the books at least that is what Gab tells me...now who is responsible for enforcing the gun laws already on the books?
Law enforcement, cops right? Cops enforce the laws...so......this is kinda on them.
That's the view, uninformed view with twisted logic, from the cheap seats.
So cops don’t enforce laws? Gotcha …,hey do you think the cops could be sued because they didn’t do their jobs and allowed a felon to get a gun and ammo, shake your head yes they can…
So who is ultimately responsible for enforcing guns laws? I look forward to your answer, I need to know who to sue…
partially correct pickles. All the cops can do is effect an arrest. The officers arrest them, the local States Attorneys (under)charge them, and the judges sentence them to sentences that are nowhere near what could have been imposed, and which amount to little more than enhanced street cred, and the the jails are required to release them at the end of their "sentence". It becomes a revolving door of justice. Law enforcement officers cannot control what those downstream in the process do. So no, it's not the cops. It is those downstream. You ask any LEO and they'll tell you the same. You ask the police commissioner in Baltimore, and he'll tell you the same. The Governor said the same, and tried to set up a workshop with the judges, but they refused. Refused a Governor's meeting request?
so passing the buck around...interesting indeed...so there is no one enforcing gun laws then? That is what you are alleging Gab...sounds like a DOJ investigation is needed like ASAP...LOL..yeah right not with the Republicans in charge.....so basically we are living in the Wizard of OZ and you just pulled back the curtain and revealed there is no one actually enforcing gun laws anywhere at any level of government...and to think of Rick Godfrey's whiny LTE's about his gun rights being taken away..LOL ..my heart bleeds...well the parents of Sandy Hook did win a lawsuit against the gun makers and the way they marketed guns to kill people....so seems to me I would start with the cops then they can just pass that lawsuit around until it lands in the right place...with the department that is in charge of enforcing the gun laws...
So writing a speeding ticket isn't enforcing the law? ..who knew the cops didn't have to enforce laws??? Would have saved me $137.00 speeding ticket I got in PA...so they were supposed to let my fly by..who knew?
"Bello has a bail review set for 1 p.m. in Frederick County District Court Monday."
Definitely a danger to the public and a flight risk so, hopefully, he'll be held without bail.
