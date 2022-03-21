Charges have been filed against a Hagerstown man who reportedly fired upon a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday.
Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, of Hagerstown, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, possessing a firearm with a prior conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition, online court records indicated as of Monday morning. A District Court judge ordered him held without bail Monday afternoon.
Bello stands accused of shooting at Deputy First Class Christian Lucente, who the sheriff's office identified Monday in a news release. The deputy was uninjured, but returned fire and struck Bello, resulting in Bello being sent to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to police. Bello was released from the hospital Friday and is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said.
Lucente is a five-year veteran of the force, the release states, and is assigned to Patrol Team 6. He is part of the FCSO Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Operations. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, in the release, said Lucente is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which Jenkins said is routine for any deputy-involved shooting.
“He [Lucente] was not injured, is in a good state of mind, and is very confident in his decision to use deadly force during the unfortunate incident," Jenkins said in the release. “Deputy Lucente is fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation, and I have complete confidence that his decision to use deadly force will be determined to be justified after being fired upon by the defendant. I am also confident that he will be returned to full duty within a short period of time.”
Charging documents obtained by the News-Post Monday offered additional details into the allegations.
Lucente was in the area of Interstate 270 and Md. 85 at about 2:46 a.m. March 18 when he reportedly saw a 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV traveling 94 mph, charging documents read. Lucente tried to stop the vehicle, but the Nissan continued traveling on several roads, crossing over double yellow lines, running a red light and stop sign, charging documents allege.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of the 6900 block of Castle Court, then the man later identified as Bello exited the vehicle on foot at about 2:50 a.m., charging documents state. Lucente followed Bello on foot as he allegedly ran between apartment buildings on Castle, Lords and Rooks courts, then east toward Kingsbrook Drive.
At 2:51 a.m., Lucente communicated to dispatch, "...shots fired, shots fired, he's down, he fired on me," charging documents read.
A second deputy, identified in charging documents as Dfc. Dixon, traveled in her police cruiser behind Lucente when Bello exited his vehicle and tried to flee, according to charging documents. Dixon reportedly heard approximately seven gunshots after she lost sight of Lucente, charging documents state. Dixon followed, found Bello on the ground in a parking lot in front of an apartment complex, with a handgun lying about 3 feet away from him, charging documents allege.
Lucente handcuffed Bello as Dixon provided cover, documents read, and the deputies provided first-aid until emergency medical services personnel arrived. Bello suffered wounds to the right side of his face and right shoulder, according to charging documents.
Investigators later identified the firearm found on scene as a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine, charging documents read, with the slide "locked to the rear from a malfunction." Investigators reportedly found multiple brass shell casings around the area where Bello was detained, and determined Lucente was less than 20 yards from Bello when the shots were fired. Multiple silver shell casings were found were Lucente had been positioned, charging documents state.
Bello has a preliminary hearing set for April 13. FCSO in its release said additional charges may be forthcoming.
(8) comments
I will move the gun discussion here. Gabe asked about enforcing current gun laws. I agree. But prison is not effective. We need to start with full-on registration of every gun sold and 100% recording of every gun sale just as if it were with a licensed dealer. And the penalties are for people who do not report a gun stolen but their gun ends up used in a felony by someone else. They are charged with accessory. That ought to tighten things up because LEGAL gun owners would need to pay attention.
Yeah someone failed somewhere.. how does a felon get a gun and ammo, if we have such great gun laws already this would not keep happening , but this keeps happening so obviously we don’t have the gun laws we need to keep cops safe, also how many times have heard cops say they won’t enforce gun laws, especially in the red states? So I guess gun laws are useless if there is no one to enforce them, did you know the ATF is woefully underfunded and on purpose.,, we really don’t care about cops
Does ATF Leader’s Relationship With Gun Industry Hamper Reform?
By TCR Staff | March 4, 2022
https://thecrimereport.org/2022/03/04/atf-leaders-relationship-with-gun-industry-causes-bidens-reform-push-to-stumble/
The seemingly friendly relationship between Marvin G. Richardson, the acting director of the A.T.F., and gun industry leaders, has infuriated some Biden allies. Senate Republicans are blocking Richardson and forcing the White House to pursue limited executive actions through an underfunded agency systematically weakened by congressional Republicans and the gun lobby, reports the New York Times.
Progressives see Richardson’s low-key leadership of A.T.F.’s policymaking functions as part of the problem, citing the agency’s lack of a permanent leader since 2015, and Richardson offering gun groups comforting timelines on the banning of “ghost guns,” which contradicts Biden’s vow to halt their sales. A coalition of 43 groups sent a list of action items to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to move faster on an A.T.F. pick, create a special gun violence office in the West Wing comparable to the one he has established for climate policy, and “use the authority” of the White House to inject a new sense of urgency into the issue. Meanwhile, a total of 65 A.T.F. employees went to the SHOT Show in 2022, which critics of the bureau say is emblematic of the agency’s too-cozy relationship with the industry.
He was running form the police because he was speeding or for back child support payments? Either way stupid. What’s dumber - guns are way too easily accessible… To many guns.
possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition,........okay dokey....so if he had not been able to get a gun and ammo then none of this would have happened...so if we want to protect police officers we would enforce the gun laws already on the books at least that is what Gab tells me...now who is responsible for enforcing the gun laws already on the books?
Law enforcement, cops right? Cops enforce the laws...so......this is kinda on them.
That's the view, uninformed view with twisted logic, from the cheap seats.
So cops don’t enforce laws? Gotcha …,hey do you think the cops could be sued because they didn’t do their jobs and allowed a felon to get a gun and ammo, shake your head yes they can…
So who is ultimately responsible for enforcing guns laws? I look forward to your answer, I need to know who to sue…
"Bello has a bail review set for 1 p.m. in Frederick County District Court Monday."
Definitely a danger to the public and a flight risk so, hopefully, he'll be held without bail.
