A male stole a Pennsylvania State Trooper’s vehicle near the Maryland border on Sunday and drove it into Emmitsburg, where he then stole and later crashed a motorcycle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The male was transported to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle and was in the custody of the Maryland State Police on Sunday evening, said Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
FCSO didn’t have the suspect’s name or information on any charges pending against him, Campbell said at about 5 p.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police will be involved in the investigation, she said.
Pennsylvania State Police had pursued the male before he abandoned the police car and allegedly stole the motorcycle, Campbell said. He was not being actively pursued at the time of the crash, she added.
FCSO took to social media Sunday afternoon to warn Emmitsburg residents of a heavy police presence in the area of North Seton Avenue.
