The Frederick County Sheriff's Office will implement a year-long, body-worn camera trial period next week ahead of a state mandate to implement the devices.
Among a package of police reform bills passed in Annapolis last spring was a requirement for all law enforcement agencies in the state to have body cameras by 2025.
The deadline is 2023 for some agencies outside Frederick County, plus the Maryland State Police, which has a barrack in Frederick. The Frederick Police Department has been using body cameras for some time, starting with the purchase of cameras in 2016.
To prepare for 2025, the sheriff's office is starting trials Jan. 19 to determine which of two body-worn camera vendors is the best fit, Axon or Motorola.
“Now that state law has mandated body-worn camera systems, I want to make sure that we get it right as we establish our program," FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a news release issued Wednesday. "These trials give us time to make the appropriate decisions on the technology, how we deploy and wear the body cams, and policies about their use by deputies and the potential release of footage when requested."
The state requirement will affect about 190 deputies plus 25 special police officers assigned to the Frederick County courthouse, according to the sheriff's office release.
FCSO will try out body cameras one patrol team at a time across six teams within the FCSO Patrol Operations Section. From mid-January through June, deputies will test Axon's cameras, then switch to Motorola in late June through December, according to FCSO's website. Fifteen cameras will be deployed during the trial periods.
The effort comes with a price tag. Initial start-up costs, including hardware and software, are estimated to be at least $1.5 million, according to Lt. Jeff Null, FCSO Training Services commander. Null will oversee the Body-Worn Camera unit, and Sgt. Richard Balsley will serve as the FCSO Body-Worn Camera coordinator.
“I do have to remind the public that this will be an extremely expensive program in terms of technology costs and additional staffing for all agencies by state and local governments," Jenkins said in the release.
The sheriff has made no secret of his views on the Maryland Police Accountability Act that includes the body camera mandate and other added regulation of law enforcement. In May, shortly after it passed, he told the News-Post he believed it would be "detrimental" to the public.
“It’s going to damage law enforcement. It’s going to make law enforcement less effective," Jenkins said.
This isn't the first interaction FCSO has had with body cameras. In 2017, the sheriff's office conducted a pilot program during in-service training but found limited benefit at the time.
The FCSO in its release highlighted some requirements of Maryland Senate Bill 71 of the police accountability act:
- A law enforcement agency shall develop and maintain a written policy consistent with the policy published by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for the use of body-worn cameras.
- A policy developed and maintained shall specify which law enforcement officers employed by the law enforcement agency will use body-worn cameras.
- A body-worn camera that possesses the requisite technological capability shall automatically record and save at least 60 seconds of video footage immediately prior to the officer activating the record button on the device.
- A law enforcement agency may not negate or alter any of the requirements or policies established through collective bargaining.
- By 2025, all law enforcement agencies in Maryland must outfit officers who regularly interact with members of the public as part of their official duties with a body-worn camera.
More information about the FCSO body-worn camera program, including camera capability, limitations and how to obtain footage, is online at frederickcosheriff.com/body-worncameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.