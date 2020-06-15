Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration served a search warrant on a pharmacy in Frederick early Monday, an agency spokeswoman confirmed.
Several investigators from the Washington, D.C. field office of the DEA were at the Masters Specialty Pharmacy at 1100 West Patrick St. at about 9 a.m. Monday along with at least one patrol cruiser from the Frederick Police Department. The investigators left with several boxes of documents after some period of time, deferring further comment to a DEA spokeswoman who later confirmed that a search warrant had been served at the pharmacy.
“All they were doing was serving a federal search warrant at the pharmacy. You will usually see us and some local [police] out there and that’s just to make sure that no one comes inside, not because they are needed inside,” said Katherine Hayek, the DEA spokeswoman, when reached for comment.
Hayek was not able to immediately confirm additional details regarding what prompted the search warrant as of Monday afternoon, telling The Frederick News-Post that she would pull up the file and provide additional information at a later time. Hayek did say that most cases involving pharmacies result from tips received by the agency or audits performed by the DEA based on prescription numbers, but stressed that it was still very early in the investigation.
“At this point I don’t know if this is going to be a case or not,” Hayek said.
Emeka Munonye, a pharmacist and owner of the Masters Specialty Pharmacy, said the pharmacy was fully cooperative with the investigators, but said he was not able to make additional comments as of Monday afternoon.
“They are still doing the audit, so we cannot comment right now until we know what it is about,” Munonye said. “They came and they asked me and I provided them with everything they asked for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.