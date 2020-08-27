Federal authorities charged a Frederick man after he allegedly sold unregistered pesticides in what a lawyer said was a legitimate attempt to create a cleaning product to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Marek Majtan, 35, of Frederick, was charged in a criminal complaint released Thursday with mail fraud and violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. An initial appearance in federal court is scheduled for Sept. 11.
The complaint alleges that Majtan bought pesticides from someone he'd met on Facebook Marketplace, and then repackaged the chemicals to create “Capitol Cleaning Solutions,” a cleaning product using registration information from the Environmental Protection Agency for a discontinued product.
He advertised the product on the internet as being approved by the EPA and the Centers for Disease Control, and falsely claimed that the product “Kills 99.9% Bacterias and Viruses,” and “Kills Covid 19 & Seasonal Flu,” according to the release.
Majtan filed an application in April with the Maryland State Department of Assessment and Taxation for a company named Capitol Cleaning Solutions, according to a news release.
The complaint also claims that Majtan had sold disinfectant products on eBay since May, as well as on another website that he had created.
The products improperly claimed that they were registered by the EPA and the CDC, although neither CCS nor Majtan had followed the requirements for registering a pesticide, or had applied to register with the EPA, according to the complaint.
The FIFRA requires labels on pesticide products that include the name, brand and trademark under which they're being sold, as well as other registration and safety information.
Majtan did not include that information on his labels, according to the complaint.
In May, agents from the EPA and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service made an undercover purchase of two CCS pesticides on eBay, and then served a search warrant at a FedEx location where they seized five CCS packages bound for customers in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts and Illinois.
In a release Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said it is “particularly egregious to seize on the ongoing pandemic to take advantage of the public.”
Devin Luqman, an attorney who had been advising Majtan before he was charged and said he's in the process of being retained in the case, said the statutes regarding FIFRA labeling requirements are extremely complicated and hard for the average person to understand and comply with.
Majtan made a good-faith effort to follow the regulations and create a product that works, Luqman said.
(3) comments
His lawyers says the statues are very confusing and that the suspect tried to do the right thing.
But......the suspect also is accused of using an invalid authorization number.
How is this story even a Red Banner Headline on the FNP front page? 😂
Not too much different from the guy that repackages dumpster meat to sell and the government does not seem to have a problem with that - meat right from a dumpster in the summer heat - and resold frozen.
