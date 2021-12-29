The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is extending fingerprinting service hours on a trial basis for the next three months in response to feedback from the community.
The change is effective Jan. 3, the FCSO said in a news release.
“Recent feedback we received from those needing our services asked if we could extend our hours to better accommodate those who work the 9 to 5 schedule,” Lt. Tracy McCutcheon, FCSO Support Services commander, said in the release. “For the next three months, we have added extra appointment hours on Monday evenings and Saturdays for a trial basis. ... If we see these hours being used, we will continue these services throughout 2022 and if not then we will adjust accordingly.”
The new hours will be Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Appointments must be scheduled, no walk-ins are permitted. The FCSO charges a $20 administrative fee in addition to the Criminal Justice Information Services fees associated with these services.
Fingerprinting services are located at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center at 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit frederickcosheriff.com/fingerprinting.
