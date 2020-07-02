With complaints about illegal fireworks nearly tripling in the month leading up to the Fourth of July this year compared to last year, local fire officials are concerned more residents are planning potentially dangerous backyard displays.
Every year in June, usually toward the middle of the month, fireworks complaints begin trickling in to the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center as bottle rockets, Roman candles and other aerial fireworks — all of which are illegal in Maryland — begin exploding over the county, said Lt. Charlie Green, the county fire service’s deputy fire marshal. Only this year, the trickle has been more like a flood, with 121 total complaints received between June 1 and June 30, according to the communications center’s data.
For perspective, 34 complaints were received last June, while June 2018 saw 42 calls, according to the ECC’s records.
While the penalties for possessing illegal fireworks are steep, including a fine of up to $250 per firework and a $1,000 fine for those found selling banned fireworks, Green said there is still a concern that illicit displays will persist or even increase this year, especially considering most major professional fireworks displays — including the city of Frederick’s — have been canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus.
“I’m hoping that everyone’s going to be safe and responsible, but again, a lot of people are stuck at home and the Fourth of July falls on a weekend, so in the absence of professional displays to attend, there is a concern that more people may be planning to use illegal fireworks,” Green said.
Of course, aerial fireworks aren’t the only types of fireworks banned in Maryland, state law prohibits the possession of any kind of fireworks other than ground-based sparklers and novelties, with some counties imposing restrictions even on those.
Additionally, anyone caught in possession of homemade firecrackers like M-80s could find themselves facing a felony offense. Such makeshift fireworks are actually considered improvised explosive devices, according to state law.
That particular felony comes with a fine of up to $250,000 and the possibility of 25 years in prison, the law states.
Aside from penalties, fireworks in the hands of untrained individuals are inherently dangerous, Green said.
“The biggest thing is going to be personal injury, either to the person who’s shooting the fireworks off or to any bystanders who are watching nearby, and then there is the danger of starting a fire that could quickly spread or even threaten a structure or other property nearby,” Green said.
While Green was not personally aware of any fireworks-related injuries in the last few months in Frederick County, he warned that many injuries likely go unreported as ambiguous burns. Other victims who are fortunate enough to avoid needing serious treatment likely won’t report minor injuries that could easily have been much more serious, the lieutenant added.
That said, even those fireworks considered legal for use in Frederick County, gold label and ground-based sparklers, can still pose a threat if they aren’t handled properly, Green said, recalling a close scare that happened to one Frederick County man last week.
“He was using legal fireworks, bagged them up and was driving to the Sheetz on Rosemont to get something to drink and, because didn’t give it enough time to cool down or wet it down before throwing it into a receptacle, the embers caught fire in the bed of his truck,” Green said, recalling the report he had taken June 26. “[It] could have been really bad if he had not stopped at a store.”
