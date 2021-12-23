The Frederick Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile.
Leilani Khiyane Robb, of Frederick, has been missing since Tuesday, according to an FPD news release. Loved ones reported that her last known location was in the 2000 block of Tuscarora Valley Court in Frederick.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Detective Green at 240-549-4706 or call the department at 301-600-2100.
Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS(8477).
