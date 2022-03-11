The Frederick Police Department is increasing patrols in the Hillcrest area after receiving a series of reports of unknown individuals approaching school children in the area.
According to a release, police have responded to three reports of children in that area being approached by unknown individuals over the course of the past two weeks.
While the release says the investigation has not established that any crime has occurred, FPD will have increased patrols in the Hillcrest area where the reports have been made. The release says FPD is working closely alongside Frederick County Public Schools in the course of the investigation to ensure students’ safety.
FPD encourages parents to instruct their children to follow a direct route to and from school, walk with an adult or a buddy when possible, stay aware of their surroundings by not wearing headphones and to not provide identifying information to any strangers who may approach them on the street.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to report it to the department’s non-emergency line at 301-600-2102. Anonymous tips can also be left at 301-600-TIPS (8477), emailed to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or texted to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
