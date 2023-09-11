Frederick's police department has some new faces in its ranks, as nine graduates of the department's police academy have begun their field training.
Some of the nine began their training on Sunday, while the rest began Monday, Lt. Kevin Meyer, the commander of the department's Support Services Division, said Monday.
Officers Zaida Dang, Allison Fry, Tyler Kuhn, Christopher Mendez, Sean Ogrin, Jean Rivera-Aguila, Jonathan Switzer, Haley Wright, and Tyler Wright graduated from the department's training academy in a ceremony at Frederick Community College on Friday, according to a press release from the Frederick Police Department.
The academy's 17-member graduating class also included Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputies Ryan Blackwood and McKenzee Warner and Brunswick Police Department Officer Darryl Zimmerman, along with officers from the Gaithersburg, Rockville, Laurel, and George Washington University police departments.
The Frederick officers will do 10 weeks of field training and evaluation, in which they'll be paired with an experienced officer to get real-world training to accompany their academy work.
They'll mostly observe for a few days, but by the end of the week, they'll be dispatched to calls for service, along with their training partner, Meyer said.
The trainer can provide advice on dealing with specific scenarios, as well as see what the trainee does well and things they can improve on, he said.
While the nearly 1,400 hours of training over eight months at the academy can provide valuable tools, the dynamics of dealing with people in real-life situations can only be learned through experience, he said.
“You will see something new every single day,” Meyer said he tells new graduates.
The new officers bring the department's strength up to 145 positions, out of an authorized total of 154, Meyer said.
A new academy class starting in October is expected to add 12 more officers, to fill remaining vacancies plus several retirements expected before the new class graduates.
Mayor Michael O'Connor's fiscal 2024 budget included spots for three new officers, which Meyer said will be filled from the class starting in October.
