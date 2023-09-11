FPD academy class

New Frederick Police Department Officer Allison Fry has her badge pinned on by her father John Fry, a retired Frederick officer, at a graduation ceremony Friday at Frederick Community College for the latest class of the Frederick Police Department’s Training Academy.

 Photo from Samantha Long

Frederick's police department has some new faces in its ranks, as nine graduates of the department's police academy have begun their field training.

Some of the nine began their training on Sunday, while the rest began Monday, Lt. Kevin Meyer, the commander of the department's Support Services Division, said Monday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription