A panel to review complaints about police officers and the general state of policing in Frederick County needs more members than originally proposed and multiple representatives from the city of Frederick, the city’s mayor and aldermen say.
County Attorney Bryon Black briefed the mayor and aldermen on the proposed police panel legislation, which has not yet been introduced to the County Council, at a workshop Wednesday.
The bill follows up on legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2021 that requires each county to have a police accountability board.
The board would meet quarterly with the heads of law enforcement agencies in the county and work with police agencies to improve policing, appoint civilian members to charging committee and trial boards, take complaints of police misconduct filed by the public, and review the outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by the charging committees, according to a report prepared by city staff.
By the end of each year, it would also submit a report to county government on any trends in the disciplinary process for officers in the county and make recommendations on changes to policy to improve police accountability.
Black said County Executive Jan Gardner plans to hold a town hall meeting on the topic in the future.
Several aldermen said they believed the current provision for five members on the board is too low. They suggested that as many as nine members would be more appropriate.
The number of members has to be increased to ensure appropriate representation for people in the county, Alderman Derek Shackelford said.
Alderman Ben MacShane raised a scenario in which two members are missing from the quarterly meeting, which would leave only three members remaining to make important decisions.
Alderman Kelly Russell, a retired Frederick Police Department officer, said the board needs at least nine members.
She said the state legislation is “inherently flawed” because it doesn’t give municipalities the ability to create their own accountability boards.
Mayor Michael O’Connor pointed out that there’s no requirement for any of the board members to be a city resident.
At previous meetings on the development of the proposal, he said he’d pushed for at least seven members, with two of them city residents.
Shackelford said the idea of an accountability board is being perceived as “us versus them” or a “gotcha” move against the police. But the body has to be a partnership between police and the community if it’s going to be done right, he said.
Russell agreed, and she reflected on her experiences as an officer.
In large part, departments do a good job of investigating complaints, but there are some cases that aren’t handled well, she noted.
“There’s a lot of healing to be done, and I think it’s important that we all work together for it,” she said.
(2) comments
Nothing but praise for FPD. They are top notch and I’m certain they welcome accountability.
When I become sheriff I plan to use FPD as a model for how I will reshape the my patrol division. Gonna fire the dead weight. And advance the motivated and driven.
Creating accountability boards with the expressed purpose outlined in this article shows a trust issue and imagine not good for morale. Accountability can be good for morale when implemented to ensure organizational goals and objectives are met but when forming one to vet complaints and it’s creation is politically driven may cause more harm ryan good - shows total lack of trust.
