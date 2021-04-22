Frederick carjacking suspect arrested
The Frederick Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her vehicle Sunday.
Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., 19, faces charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, first- and second-degree assault, possessing a handgun in a vehicle and on his person and using a firearm in a felony/crime of violence, FPD said in a news release Thursday.
Police responded to the 200 block of East Fourth Street for an armed carjacking at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. A woman said a man took her keys at gunpoint and fled in her vehicle, according to police. She was not injured.
In Baltimore County, where Diggs was arrested, according to FPD, he is charged with crimes related to stealing a vehicle and firearms violations, online court records show. He’s being held in Baltimore County without bail, police said. The Baltimore County case lists Diggs as a resident of the 1000 block of Avondale Road in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
The FPD case is an ongoing investigation. Police are seeking video or tips related to Diggs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McKinney at smckinney@frederickmdpolce.org and mention case No. 21-028666. Calls can also be made to an anonymous voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text the tip line at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email the tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.
— Mary Grace Keller
(3) comments
Here are the Grand Dragons now. Thanks for proving my point.
A chip off the old block........
Maybe if a social worker had been handy, this would not have happened.
BTW, it's a good deterrent to drive stick shifts. How many idiots can drive a stick shift nowadays? Although it's probably considered White Privilege to drive a stick since it prevents POC's from stealing your car. Just like locking your doors is White Privilege. When will it ever stop?
